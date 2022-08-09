News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Firefighters called to rescue horse trapped in Sutton Gault

Harry Goodman

Published: 3:21 PM August 9, 2022
Nobody knows how long the horse was in the water or even if it wanted to be there or just got stuck

Firefighters had to rescue a horse after it was trapped in a river.

Crews from Chatteris, Ely and Cambridge were called to Bury Lane in Sutton Gault at 10.22am on Friday, August 5. 

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Using specialist in-water equipment, firefighters were able to safely release the horse and return it to the bankside.  

"The crews returned to their stations by 1.30pm."

Fire services across the country are advising people to be careful during this period of extreme heat. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have since issued the following advice:

  • Ensure cigarettes are completely out and don’t throw cigarettes out of car windows onto grass verges or vegetation
  • Put disposable barbecues on bricks and use barbecues on hard surfaces away from flammable materials
  • Don’t leave glass bottles lying in the sun and keep campfires attended to and ensure they’re fully extinguished
  • Parents should talk to their children about the danger of starting fires. 
