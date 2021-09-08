Published: 2:44 PM September 8, 2021

Fire crews were called to a field blaze involving trees in The Cotes, Soham - Credit: Soham Community Fire and Rescue Station

A well-developed fire involving trees in a field in East Cambridgeshire had to be put out by multiple crews.

The fire was found in The Cotes, Soham on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 7.

Crews from Soham and further afield were called to the area during the hot weather.

A spokesperson for Soham Community Fire and Rescue Station said: "Soham crews with assistant from Burwell and Ely responded to a field fire involving trees down The Cotes, Soham.

"Crews used two high pressure hose reels and a jet to extinguish the blaze."