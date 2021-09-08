News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Well-developed fire found in Cambs field

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:44 PM September 8, 2021   
Field blaze in Soham

Fire crews were called to a field blaze involving trees in The Cotes, Soham - Credit: Soham Community Fire and Rescue Station

A well-developed fire involving trees in a field in East Cambridgeshire had to be put out by multiple crews.

The fire was found in The Cotes, Soham on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 7.

Crews from Soham and further afield were called to the area during the hot weather.

Field blaze in The Cotes, Soham

Crews from Soham, Burwell and Ely were called to the blaze with emerged in a field involving trees. - Credit: Soham Community Fire and Rescue Station

A spokesperson for Soham Community Fire and Rescue Station said: "Soham crews with assistant from Burwell and Ely responded to a field fire involving trees down The Cotes, Soham.

"Crews used two high pressure hose reels and a jet to extinguish the blaze."

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Soham News
Ely News
Burwell News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Car crash in Burwell today

Updated

Lucky escape as car crashes and catches fire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of the Croft Country Club site.

7 reasons to give naturism a try at Fenland campsite

James Tytko

Logo Icon
The parking nightmare on Forehill, Ely, continues

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Ely opts to keep police enforcing parking - even if they don't always...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Elmswell Road remains closed in Great Ashfield after a tree fell onto power cables. Picture: Sarah

Suffolk Live

Man dies after Bank Holiday weekend crash on A1101

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon