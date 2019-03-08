Fire crews called out to tackle blazing car in Ely - the cause 'was deliberate'

Arsonists targetted a car in Ely last night.

Fire crews were called at 10.31pm to Queen Adelaide Way, Ely, to find a car ablaze.

A fire service spokesman said: "On Wednesday (7) at 10.31pm one crew from Ely was called to a car fire on Queen Adelaide Way, Ely.

"The crew arrived to find a car well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 11.30pm.

"The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."