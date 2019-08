Fire crews called to lorry set alight in Swaffham Prior

Two fire crews were called to find a lorry set alight in Swaffham Prior on Friday.

Crews from Burwell and Newmarket attended the scene on Heath Road at 5.52pm.

It is known the cause of the fire was accidental.

Firefighters were wearing breathing apparatus, extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 7pm.

