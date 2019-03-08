Advanced search

Fire crews tackle lorry blaze on the A14 in Cambridgeshire today

PUBLISHED: 16:24 04 July 2019

Accidental fire to a lorry saw traffic held up today on the A14 near Huntingdon. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Archant

Fire crews spent three hours at the scene of a lorry blaze on the A14 today.

At 6.49am Cambs Fire and Rescue was called to a lorry fire on A14 at Spaldwick near Huntingdon.

A spokesman said: "Two crews from Huntingdon, one crew from St Neots and one crew from Thrapston, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service attended.

"Crews arrived to find a lorry well alight and wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels, one jet and one Cobra high pressure lance to extinguish the fire, before returning to their stations by 10.05am."

Fire chiefs said later that the cause of the fire was accidental.

