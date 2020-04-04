Massive fire tonight in Littleport - flames seen from as far away as March and Downham Market

Dramatic photos from tongiht's fire in Littleport

The A10 through Littleport was closed tonight as more than 20 firefighters tackled a massive blaze in the Horsley Hale area of the village.

Fire crews on the scene of a massive fire in Littleport

Flames from the blaze could be seen as far away as March and Downham Market.

A police spokesman urged motorists to avoid the area as a result of the A10 being closed at the Hale Fen Road junction.

Cambs fire and rescue tweeted: “More than 20 firefighters are currently tackling a large fire on Hale Fen in #Littleport.

“Residents in the area are advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke.”

Dramatic photos from tongiht's fire in Littleport

Sarah Coulson said early reports of it being at Camelot Creature Comforts were untrue as it was next to the property where the blaze broke out

She posted on social media: “Just to make people aware this terrible fire is not Camelot Creature Comforts, but a neighbour that there’s further along.

“It’s a terrible and frightening time for all concerned and please people of Littleport I’m asking that you all stay clear to let emergency services and those on site to have a clear run to do their job.”

One woman said she spotted the fire early and called 999 before going to check where it was,

@BBCLookEast big fire just outside littleport , Ely pic.twitter.com/lrzWeL8Dq9 — Nick Evans (@nbevans1962) April 4, 2020

“The emergency services are there and doing an amazing job,” she said. “Sad to say so many kids out on bikes in groups ‘investigating’”

She urged parents to ensure their children were at home during the current coronavirus lockdown.