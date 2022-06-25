News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Smoke plume in village near Cambridge thought to be car fire

Will Durrant

Published: 7:05 PM June 25, 2022
Updated: 7:07 PM June 25, 2022
A fire has been extinguished in a Cambridgeshire village, with pictures showing thick smoke billowing across a main road.

The blaze is thought to have broken out in Balsham Road, Fulbourn at around 3.20pm today (Saturday, June 25).

"As far as I'm aware, the fire was caused by a car exploding between two houses," an eyewitness said.

Another member of the public said the scene was clear by 5.45pm.

Thick smoke was caught on camera across Balsham Road, around two miles from the A11 dual-carriageway.

The first eyewitness said officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident.

Cambs Live News
Cambridge News

