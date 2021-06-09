News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Fire crews tackle blaze at Ely engineering works

John Elworthy

Published: 2:13 PM June 9, 2021    Updated: 2:17 PM June 9, 2021
Heavy police presence is currently being reported in Lancaster Way, Chatteris.

Fire crews from across Cambridgeshire and from Newmarket are tackling a blaze in Ely. - Credit: Archant

A major fire has broken out at an industrial unit in Ely.  

Crews from across Cambridgeshire and others from Suffolk have been called out.  

The fire is at Standen Engineering at their Hereward Works in Station Road.  

Road closures are in place although access to the station is still possible under the station bridge. 

Crews from Cambridge, Cottenham, Ely, Soham, Huntingdon and Newmarket have been mobilised to support the firefighting operation.  

A Cambs Fire spokesperson said: “Firefighters have worked hard to get the fire under control quickly and prevent further spread.  

The road is closed and people are advised to avoid the area.” 

