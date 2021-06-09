Breaking

Published: 2:13 PM June 9, 2021 Updated: 2:17 PM June 9, 2021

Fire crews from across Cambridgeshire and from Newmarket are tackling a blaze in Ely. - Credit: Archant

A major fire has broken out at an industrial unit in Ely.

Crews from across Cambridgeshire and others from Suffolk have been called out.

The fire is at Standen Engineering at their Hereward Works in Station Road.

Road closures are in place although access to the station is still possible under the station bridge.

Crews from Cambridge, Cottenham, Ely, Soham, Huntingdon and Newmarket have been mobilised to support the firefighting operation.

You may also want to watch:

A Cambs Fire spokesperson said: “Firefighters have worked hard to get the fire under control quickly and prevent further spread.

The road is closed and people are advised to avoid the area.”