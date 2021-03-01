Fire in derelict industrial unit believed to be arson

Published: 4:20 PM March 1, 2021

Fire crews attended a blaze at a derelict industrial unit in Soham on Saturday afternoon. - Credit: LFB

A fire in Soham on Saturday afternoon (February 27) is believed to have been started deliberately.

A crew attended a small fire at a derelict industrial unit in Mere Side at around 1pm.

They used basic equipment to extinguish the flames.

A report on the incident from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: "The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.

"Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."