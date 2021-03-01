News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Fire in derelict industrial unit believed to be arson

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 4:20 PM March 1, 2021   
Fire engines

Fire crews attended a blaze at a derelict industrial unit in Soham on Saturday afternoon. - Credit: LFB

A fire in Soham on Saturday afternoon (February 27) is believed to have been started deliberately. 

A crew attended a small fire at a derelict industrial unit in Mere Side at around 1pm. 

They used basic equipment to extinguish the flames. 

A report on the incident from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: "The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.

"Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Soham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Residents are objecting to Littleport Parish Council's plans for a new community and youth building.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Traffic, noise and anti-social behaviour among objections to new youth...

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Thieving duo Michael King and Jody Barnes have been sentenced following multiple thefts across east Cambridgeshire.

Courts

Meat, fuel and garden tool thieves sentenced after multiple thefts

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Fifty volunteers joined the Ely Litter Pickers group just 24 hours after Miroslava Katsur launched it on Facebook.

Environment News

50 volunteers join litter picking group in just 24 hours

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Littleport teenagers charity bike ride

Charity News

Teenage cyclists double target after 200-mile charity trek

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus