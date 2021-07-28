Fire crews called to stables building blaze
Published: 10:28 AM July 28, 2021 Updated: 10:29 AM July 28, 2021
A fire at a stables building spread to a nearby garage, house and hedges in East Cambridgeshire.
Crews were called to a fire on West End in Haddenham at 3:52pm on Monday (July 26).
On arrival, they found a fire involving a building used as stables, which was spreading to a nearby garage, a property and hedges.
More than 30 firefighters, including crews from Ely, Cottenham, Cambridge, Chatteris, Huntingdon, Soham and Ramsey attended the incident.
They extinguished the fire using jets and hose reels and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.
Crews returned to their stations by 7:45pm.
The cause of the fire was accidental.
