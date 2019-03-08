Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

Louise Drake from Sewing Daze in Sutton has been nominated as Smiliest Server. Picture: LOUISE DRAKE.

The finalists of this year's Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations.

Are you one of the Ely Hero Awards finalists? The list has been revealed.

Hundreds from across the city and surrounding villages were put forward by family and friends for their selfless acts of compassion and courage in 10 categories.

The winner's will be revealed at a special ceremony set to take place on the evening of July 1 at The Maltings.

Two of the finalists shared their delight with the Ely Standard of being in with a chance of winning.

Ten-year-old Maisie Prigg who goes to St John's Primary School, was nominated by her proud parents Sam and Warren for the Child of Achievement category.

Louise Drake from Sewing Daze in Sutton has been nominated as Smiliest Server. Here is inside the shop. Picture: LOUISE DRAKE.

Since the age of three she has struggled with long-term medical conditions, but always managed to keep a smile on her face.

Sam, 41, from Ely, who is a part-time dinner lady, said: "Her health has had a big impact but regardless she always has a smile on her face and puts everyone else first.

"Maisie is currently recovering from pneumonia but when we heard the news that she was one of the finalists it really brightened up her day and gave her a boost.

"We know it is a really hard category so this is a special achievement."

Louise Drake who runs the Sewing Daze shop in Sutton was nominated in the Smiliest Server category.

The 29-year-old, who also lives in Sutton, studied Textiles at GCSE and A Level but it wasn't until two years ago that she took the plunge and opened Sewing Daze in Witchford.

The shop attracted attention from across the city, with Louise eventually relocating to bigger premises in Sutton.

They now hold regular workshops and social gatherings for crafters.

She said: "It is amazing to know that you are appreciated by your customers when running a small business.

"I've been told that there was more than one customer who nominated me which is so lovely.

"The shop is really quirky and I get to see people make friends and then leave with something pretty they have made which gives me a real sense of achievement."

The nominations list also includes last year's Ely Hero winner Ruth Marley in the Community Champion category with her Community Larder project and Ely Rock Eels whizz Fleur Patten.

Here is a full list of the finalists:

Smilest Server

Chris Croucher - Bent & Cornwall Butchers, Ely

Adrian and Debbie - Lemon Tree Deli, Ely

Louise Drake - Sewing Daze, Sutton

Most Amazing Professional

Thomas O'Connor - Dentist at Princess of Wales

Alison Kilby

Charlotte Kirin

Child of Achievement

Megan Langford

Liam Johnson

Maisie Prigg

Jucidena Upchurch Bent

Colleague of the Year

Mark Cornell

Amanda Shepherd

Neighbour of the Year

Lisa Cousins

Bernette Britton

Barry & Joan Lonsdale

Sporting Hero

Nigel Pate (AKA Mr Witcham Cricket Club)

Justin Smith

Lizzy Harrison - 14 yr old Witchford College Student

The Ely Hero

Mark Cornell - Prospects Trust

Clare Clay - Rox Vox Choir, Prickwillow

Alison Fitt

Best Teacher

Carlene Chambers

Louise Smith

Adam Steels

Community Champion

Howard Palmer on behalf of Team D - Witchford Community Group

Ruth Marley - Community Larder, Ely

Fleur Patten - Ely Rocks

Caring Companion

Priscilla Free

Christina Underwood

Ian Hitch

