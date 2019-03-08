Fond farewell after 20 years to Reverend Canon Fiona Brampton in Wilburton

It was an emotional final service for Reverend Canon Fiona Brampton who was given a fond farewell after nearly 20 years as vicar in Haddenham and Wilburton.

It was an emotional final service for Reverend Canon Fiona Brampton who was given a fond farewell after nearly 20 years as vicar in Haddenham and Wilburton.



Around 150 people gathered at St Peter's Wilburton for Fiona's last service in the Grunty Fen group of churches.

Fiona had also served 10 years as priest in charge of Witchford and Wentworth.

After the service, on behalf of the churchwardens, Bill Murralls presented Fiona with a laptop, a bouquet of flowers and champagne to thank her for her ministry and leadership in the four parishes.

Other gifts were presented to Fiona from the Mothers' Union, the children at St Peter's and Fred Williams on behalf of absent friends.



This was followed by a BBQ to celebrate Fiona's ministry with the group.

Fiona will be moving to Great Stukeley at the end of August to become an associate priest in the North Leightonstone Benefice and Chaplain to Little Gidding community and retreat centre.







