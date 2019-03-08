Advanced search

Film students from Witchford Village College shoot BBC Click programme during work experience trip

PUBLISHED: 15:35 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 23 September 2019

Film studies students from Witchford Village College helped shoot a show for the BBC during a work experience trip in Cambridge.

Budding film students from East Cambridgeshire enjoyed an experience of a lifetime when helping the BBC shoot a TV programme.

Two pupils from Witchford Village College were on a work experience trip in Cambridge at the same time the BBC were filming their hit TV and digital show, Click.

The students helped production and were given advice from industry professionals during their trip to Audio Analytic in the city last week.

Josh and Josie went on a tour of Audio Analytic's recording studio before meeting the head of marketing, Neil Cooper.

Josh and Josie said: "He [Neil] talked to us about the history of the company and demonstrated the products that their AI intelligence could be embedded in.

"After this, we met the people from the BBC and saw how they filmed the products and operated the cameras for the TV programme called BBC Click.

"The production team showed us how they set up their equipment, how important lighting was and the importance of what was said to hold the interest of the viewer.

"We helped them set up all of their equipment for each of these recordings.

"Overall, this experience was very interesting and fun. It showed us the huge range of opportunities and different interests in this field."

The visit is part of the school's work experience scheme and follows a visit to the Cambridge Junction by music-loving pupils.

