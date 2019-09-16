Advanced search

Film star Himesh Patel brings Hollywood sparkle to Ely's riverside

16 September, 2019 - 15:22
Himesh Patel visits Ely Cinema for exclusive Yesterday screening. Claire Somerville, chief executive of Babylon ARTS, was also present. Picture: Helena g Anderson



Cambridgeshire born actor Himesh Patel visited Ely Cinema for an exclusive Q&A screening of the hit Danny Boyle film Yesterday.



The 28-year-old was keen to show his support for the independent cinema and to meet audience members at the Babylon ARTS' event last Wednesday (September 11).

The cinema audience were treated to insider information about how Himesh had prepared for his role as Jack Malik - the only person who could remember and play The Beatles songs.

Himesh also shared how he had been given advice by director Danny Boyle and actors such as Sarah Lancashire.

Claire Somerville, chief executive Babylon Arts, was delighted with how the event went.



She said: "There was such a great atmosphere. The audience were brimming with questions for Himesh.

"He was really candid in his answers and I think everyone enjoyed getting some insider information about being directed by Danny Boyle and learning all those Beatles songs."

The evening helped raise additional funds for the Ely Cinema campaign which Himesh has been supporting through making a short film to help raise awareness. Since launching the campaign in April, Babylon ARTS have raised more than £11,000 of the £17,000 target.

For more information on the fundraising contact office@babylonarts.org.uk









