'Fetch' your phone for new Cambs dog owners app

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 2:50 PM September 2, 2022
Colin and a friend had originally started the project however he began working alone after his colleague moved to Spain

Colin and a friend had originally started the project however he began working alone after his colleague moved to Spain - Credit: Colin Lee Berry

An Ely man has developed an app for Cambridgeshire dog owners to learn, find services and create a community hub for dog owners. 

App developer, Colin Lee Berry, will soon be releasing ‘Fetch - Cambridgeshire’. 

The app has been designed with dog owners in mind, providing a range of information including how to take care of your dog from hair to diet and specific help and information for 65 breeds. 

A wealth of services will also be available for users to find like groomers, sitters and walkers, 'Doggy dating and an alert system to ping people's phones in the event a dog goes missing. 

Colin said: “We’ll be getting vets to be giving this information about all different breeds,  

“So far, we’ve got 65 breeds listed with information about them and we’ll be having more content added on over time. 

The app has been developed with Ely and Cambridgeshire in mind, though Colin aspires to make other versions for regions nationwide. 

“Initially we’re starting with Ely because I live in Ely. I know it’s a good community. 

“And I’ve been talking to owners and there seem to be a lot in the community and I see all these pages filled with people asking for different services. 

“So as an app developer I saw the opportunity to create a service and bring the community together.” 

‘Doggy Dating’ is a feature less for the dogs and more “for the owners who want to get out or live alone and want to meet up with other like-minded people.” 

There will be a minimal charge of “£4.99 or £5.99 so we can keep up with running costs and  part of that money will be going to various dog charities. 

“We will run a monthly voting system for app users to vote for which charity should get the profit share donation for that month”, letting the users choose where the money goes because “the main thing we want to focus on is community.” 

The app should be available from Monday, September 5, 2022. 

Once available, it may be downloaded at: www.bespokecommunityapps.com/app-landing-page, through a QR code. 

