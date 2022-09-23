Colin and a friend had originally started the project however he began working alone after his colleague moved to Spain - Credit: Colin Lee Berry

The owner of the new dog owners app, Fetch - Cambridgeshire, is looking to sell to a fellow local developer.

Colin Lee Berry is selling his app Fetch, an app designed for dog owners which has information on pet services, care and information.

He's looking to sell for around £2,500 after making the decision due to a sudden rush of people wanting his services.

He was originally going to sell at £3,500 but wanted to make it more affordable for whoever buys it.

He's looking for someone local who shares a passion for dogs and the dog owner community who wants to continue the idea.

Colin said: "The app development business has gone crazy which is amazing. However, it has meant that I cannot spend the time needed on the Fetch App.

"So I have decided it is best to find someone who can run it as their sole business. I am sure it will be a huge success in the right hands."

Email: colin@bespokecommunityapps.com Phone: 07919350290 Web link: https://www.bespokecommunityapps.com/app-landing-page