Virtual ‘Santathon’ webinar talking all things Father Christmas will benefit foodbank

The virtual Santathon webinar by Cambridge Wireless will benefit Ely Foodbank. Picture: Supplied Archant

A pay-per-view webinar on how modern technology can help Father Christmas deliver presents this month will benefit the local foodbank.

‘Santathon 2020’ by Cambridge Wireless (CW) will be held on Thursday, December 17 at 1.30pm at will benefit Ely Foodbank with its £10 tickets.

An organiser said: “Santathon 2020, a fun, light-hearted webinar in aid of Ely Foodbank, a local charity providing help to people at the time of crisis and help to move forward.

“This unique online event will explore tech such as 5G, Internet of Things (IOT), Augmented Reality (AR)/ Virtual Reality (VR) and satellites to help Santa with probably the biggest logistical challenge of all time.

“Packing the millions of presents, loading the sleigh, navigating around the world at breakneck speed, and finding the right chimneys to climb down.”

CW will bring together innovators, technology companies and leaders to brainstorm during a panel session hosted by Peter Whale of Vision Formers followed by virtual networking.

For more information, visit: www.cambridgewireless.co.uk/events/how-can-tech-help-santa/