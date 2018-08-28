Festive fun at Viva Soham’s Christmas craft fair

Festive fun at Viva Soham’s Christmas craft fair. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

Craft making, mince pies, hot chocolate and Santa all formed part of Viva’s Christmas fair at The Red Lion in Soham.

The event took place on December 16 and saw members of the community gather for wreath-making, rock painting and festive fun.

Refreshments were served as adults could join children to make decorations or eat warm mince pies and watch.

Santa and his elf were waiting at the community room at The Red Lion to greet guests.

As well as putting on show-stopping performances throughout the year, Viva also raised £300 for the new Soham Day Centre scheme earlier in 2018.

Cast members in costume appeared after their show of My Fair Lady with buckets to collect funds.

The centre is an initiative to combat loneliness and feelings of isolation amongst the elderly residents of Soham and the surrounding areas.