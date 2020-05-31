Advanced search

‘They arrived in taxis with full crates of beers and bottles of spirits’ - eye witness tells of ‘festival’ atmosphere by the river in Ely

PUBLISHED: 11:16 31 May 2020

With temperatures soaring, the ideal day to take a stroll along the riverside in Ely. Stop for a drink or coffee. Chat to family and friends. Just like any other weekend. Picture; VALENTINE BOOTH

One of those at Ely riverside yesterday where social distancing seemed to go out of the window, blamed a large group “who arrived in taxis with full crates of beer and bottles of spirits”.

He said: “As someone who was there to see a friend - at a distance of course - it was such a shame to see a few groups of people blatantly not abiding by the social distancing rules.

“Firstly, it is unfair to blame Riverside because they had a good queuing system which helped everyone to keep to the 2m distance guidelines. The same can be said for the ice cream van and Peacocks tearoom.

“The main problem was in fact a group of around thirty people in their late 20s to early 30’s dressed as though they were heading to a festival, arriving in taxis with full crates of beer and bottles of spirits.

“They were getting extremely close to each other and were particularly loud and swearing a lot, even though they could see a lot of families with young children nearby.

“The group ruined a lovely, relaxed atmosphere. One family even moved away in disgust.

“As the afternoon went on it was clear to see some of them had had a few too many alcoholic drinks mixed with the lovely sunshine.

“When we had had enough, we wandered to the park behind the cathedral, Cherry Hill park, and it was a totally different scene, competitively peaceful and quiet.

“The same could be said for Jubilee Gardens where families were all social distancing, having picnics and their children playing nicely.

“It was shocking, and quite frankly, worrying, to see certain people not taking the social distancing guidelines seriously.”

Whilst some found it easy to remain 2m distant from others not from the same household, the numbers wanting to catch the sun and river seemed, at times, quite daunting.

Minimal catering facilities are open although an ice cream van was doing roaring business and there was a steady stream of people to the Maltings café/restaurant.

The owners operate strict procedures for purchases and the traditional terrace area is unavailable and categorically out of bounds.

However, buying a drink or taking one with you and lounging in the sun is a tempting option.

At the end of the day of course it is for people to make up their own mind.

Lockdown is being eased, the rules are being relaxed and some might think not all in authority have shown a good enough example.

Our photographs were taken just after lunchtime, It was a random visit,

And it was very busy,

