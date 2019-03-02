Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fertility doctor voices concerns over IVF treatment in Cambridgeshire as survey is launched ahead of review

02 March, 2019 - 15:30
Doctor voices concerns over 'postcode lottery' fertility treatment in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CLINIC.

Doctor voices concerns over 'postcode lottery' fertility treatment in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CLINIC.

Archant

A leading fertility doctor has raised concerns over “postcode lottery” IVF treatment in Cambridgeshire.

Dr Thanos Papathanasiou, from Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic, is concerned that Cambridgeshire residents are not getting the advice they need.

It comes as anyone with a GP in the Cambridge & Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) now has to pay for treatment, regardless of their income.

The clinic say that the “postcode lottery” is considered by many people to be very unfair.

Dr Papathanasiou said: “We are concerned that by removing IVF as an NHS treatment option, patients in Cambridgeshire are now less likely to have their infertility fully investigated.

“This means that people who could benefit from other types of treatment such as medication or specialist fertility advice may not be receiving that support through the NHS.”

The decision to remove funding for IVF treatment is being reviewed by the CCG in May 2019.

Cambridge-based Bourn Hall has designed a survey to capture information about peoples’ fertility journeys.

It will be shared with people that contributed to the 2017 petition and to others via social media.

The clinic will also be holding a Fertility Awareness Evening on March 6.

The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CambsCCGBHC

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Turners of Soham lorry hits Queen Adelaide Way bridge in Ely

A Turners of Soham lorry hit the Queen Adelaide Way road bridge in Ely at lunchtime today (Thursday February 28). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Woman cut from vehicle after crash between car and van in Sutton

A woman had to be cut out of her vehicle after a crash at Ely Road in Sutton yesterday morning (Tuesday February 26). Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Two years of work on new local plan for development in East Cambridgeshire is scrapped

Two years of work on a new local plan for East Cambridgeshire. Full council meeting on February 21. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Mayor James Palmer says Soham rail station public information events are ‘another big step forward’

Mayor James Palmer with, from left Suffolk County and East Cambridgeshire District Councillors Anna Bailey and Bill Hunt, and East Cambridgeshire District Councillor for Soham North Mark Goldsack at the information event on Tuesday.

East Cambs Council owned trading arm released to stand on its own two feet and can be hired by anyone - even by chief executive John Hill

The East Cambs home of East Cambs council chief executive John Hill which had a pre-winter make-over by East Cambs Trading workers, the council owned arms length company. East Cambs Trading is available to tender for all private work and is competitive - as Mr Hill discovered., Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

Most Read

Turners of Soham lorry hits Queen Adelaide Way bridge in Ely

A Turners of Soham lorry hit the Queen Adelaide Way road bridge in Ely at lunchtime today (Thursday February 28). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Woman cut from vehicle after crash between car and van in Sutton

A woman had to be cut out of her vehicle after a crash at Ely Road in Sutton yesterday morning (Tuesday February 26). Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Two years of work on new local plan for development in East Cambridgeshire is scrapped

Two years of work on a new local plan for East Cambridgeshire. Full council meeting on February 21. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Mayor James Palmer says Soham rail station public information events are ‘another big step forward’

Mayor James Palmer with, from left Suffolk County and East Cambridgeshire District Councillors Anna Bailey and Bill Hunt, and East Cambridgeshire District Councillor for Soham North Mark Goldsack at the information event on Tuesday.

East Cambs Council owned trading arm released to stand on its own two feet and can be hired by anyone - even by chief executive John Hill

The East Cambs home of East Cambs council chief executive John Hill which had a pre-winter make-over by East Cambs Trading workers, the council owned arms length company. East Cambs Trading is available to tender for all private work and is competitive - as Mr Hill discovered., Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

Latest from the Ely Standard

Youth, 16, questioned on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm after man in his 50s found in Wisbech with serious injuries

St Peter's Gardens, Wisbech, was cordoned off last night after a man was seriously injured. A witness appeal has been launched. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘Heroes v superheroes’ themed family rave at The Maltings in Ely

�Heroes v superheroes� themed family rave at The Maltings in Ely. Throwback to previous parties for children and adults alike hosted by Big Fish Little Fish. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/BIG FISH LITTLE FISH.

East Cambs Council owned trading arm released to stand on its own two feet and can be hired by anyone - even by chief executive John Hill

The East Cambs home of East Cambs council chief executive John Hill which had a pre-winter make-over by East Cambs Trading workers, the council owned arms length company. East Cambs Trading is available to tender for all private work and is competitive - as Mr Hill discovered., Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

Fertility doctor voices concerns over IVF treatment in Cambridgeshire as survey is launched ahead of review

Doctor voices concerns over 'postcode lottery' fertility treatment in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CLINIC.

Cromwell’s House in Ely set to welcome visitors again after major refurbishment is completed - and you can still vote hero or villain

Oliver Cromwell's House: Re-opening after a major refurbishment this popular Ely tourist attraction has many new and refreshed features. Mayor Mike Rouse popped in for an early preview - and found time to emulate what some might think as his finest role yet! Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists