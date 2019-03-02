Fertility doctor voices concerns over IVF treatment in Cambridgeshire as survey is launched ahead of review

Doctor voices concerns over 'postcode lottery' fertility treatment in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CLINIC. Archant

A leading fertility doctor has raised concerns over “postcode lottery” IVF treatment in Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dr Thanos Papathanasiou, from Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic, is concerned that Cambridgeshire residents are not getting the advice they need.

It comes as anyone with a GP in the Cambridge & Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) now has to pay for treatment, regardless of their income.

The clinic say that the “postcode lottery” is considered by many people to be very unfair.

Dr Papathanasiou said: “We are concerned that by removing IVF as an NHS treatment option, patients in Cambridgeshire are now less likely to have their infertility fully investigated.

“This means that people who could benefit from other types of treatment such as medication or specialist fertility advice may not be receiving that support through the NHS.”

The decision to remove funding for IVF treatment is being reviewed by the CCG in May 2019.

Cambridge-based Bourn Hall has designed a survey to capture information about peoples’ fertility journeys.

It will be shared with people that contributed to the 2017 petition and to others via social media.

The clinic will also be holding a Fertility Awareness Evening on March 6.

The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CambsCCGBHC