Fenland Flag is flying high in Soham

The Fenland Flag has just been raised outside the Soham Lodge care home next to the A142. Picture: JAMES BOWMAN. Archant

A flag to represent the traditions and importance of Fenland is flying pride of place outside of a Soham care home.

The Fenland Flag, created by Ely writer James Bowman, was raised outside of the Soham Lodge Care Centre next to the A142.

The flag depicts a rousing tiger which is an historical nod to the nickname "Fen Tigers".

It has a blue and yellow backdrop which represents the agricultural prosperity of the region and the waterways and rivers.

David Lidford, director of Soham Lodge, said: "It seemed such a good idea to give our area its own identity by way of a dedicated flag.

"Soham Lodge is proud to support James in his efforts to promote the flag where it will be seen by thousands of people every week travelling on the A142."

James, who has lived in the Fens for more than 25 years after moving from Birmingham, is now on a mission to get the flag recognised nationally.

For more information on the flag, to support the campaign or to get yourself one, visit the Facebook page 'Fenland Flag' at https://www.facebook.com/Fenland-Flag-1045181218855972/?eid=ARDYK1MoEfHOqavaU2NfX2I9lyaJgYi3M-VYX_3EACavDzavOfjhSLpXIFuYAmysodpqAFdqLy9EhH0L