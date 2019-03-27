Advanced search

Fenland Flag campaign by Ely writer to highlight ‘history and importance’ of the region

27 March, 2019 - 16:03
Archant

A flag to represent the traditions and importance of the Fenland region has been created by a writer from Ely.

James Bowman, 47, hopes that the grand looking Fenland Flag will become as notable as the Black Country Flag which has rose to fame in the West Midlands.

The Fenland Flag depicts a rousing tiger which is an historical nod to the nickname “Fen Tigers”, which was first used of local inhabitants by Dutch engineers who arrived to help with the drainage of the Fens.

It then has a blue and yellow backdrop which represents the agricultural prosperity of the region and the waterways and rivers.

James, who has lived in the Fens for more than 25 years after moving from Birmingham, is now on a mission to get the flag recognised nationally, but needs as much support as possible to get it registered with The Flag Institute.

He said: “I think the Fens is really important and this was an idea that came from my interest in regional and county flags just over two years ago.

“After spotting that the Black Country had one I thought we should have something for the Fens, especially because it is so important.

“I kick-started the campaign again in October last year and I’ve had so much more recognition this time around. People have been getting in touch asking how they can order one.”

Dozens of car stickers, bunting and boat pennants have been made in an effort to spread the word.

James has also had letters of support from local MP Lucy Frazer and Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite.

He continued: “I would like the Fenland Flag to be about an expression of identity and that community feeling that comes with that.

“I hope that people recognise it and take something positive from it.

“I’ve already sent car stickers out and boats in Ely will be flying the pennants shortly as well as Soham Lodge Care Home.

“I want to get as much visibility as I can to show evidence of it being used and then I can get a portfolio together to hopefully show how The Flag Institute.”

For more information on the flag, to support the campaign or to get yourself one, visit the Facebook page ‘Fenland Flag’ at https://www.facebook.com/Fenland-Flag-1045181218855972/

