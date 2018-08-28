Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rural business opportunities available in Fenland farms

PUBLISHED: 10:30 19 January 2019

Five county farms are looking for new entrepreneurial and enthusiastic tenants as part of the County Council’s re-letting programme. Pictured here is Red House Farm in March. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Five county farms are looking for new entrepreneurial and enthusiastic tenants as part of the County Council’s re-letting programme. Pictured here is Red House Farm in March. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Archant

Five farms in Cambridgeshire are looking for new entrepreneurial and enthusiastic tenants as part of the county council’s re-letting programme which has opened to tender.

More than 995 acres of the council’s 33,000 acres estate – the largest of its kind in England and Wales – are up for grabs and ranging from bare land to root cropping operations.

Successful applicants, including first time farmers, will be offered five-years farm business tenancies from next October. The farms available for new lettings are in Wicken, Whittlesey, March and Friday Bridge.

Kate Barlow, principal surveyor at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “This is a valuable opportunity for motivated and enthusiastic first-time farmers to get onto the farming ladder, and those looking to progress to larger holdings.

“Last year we received a lot of interest in the four holdings that were available and the standard of applicants was very high.

“We anticipate that interest will remain high this year despite current uncertainties in the agricultural sector and Brexit.”

One of the success stories from 2018 was Nick Kiddy, who tendered for, and won, a five-year farm business tenancy at Lynchets Farm, Great Chishill.

Nick said: “I applied for many tenancies over the years and the system Cambridgeshire County Council use is a great way for you to look at your costs, at the end of the day it must be a sustainable business.

“The interview process is tough but again really makes you think and all the team are great to work with and very helpful.”

The farms will be available to view on February 13 and prospective tenants will be required to provide a business plan as part of their application to be submitted by March 8 with interviews taking place on March 18 and 20.

Tenancies will start in October for five years.

Full details about the farms, and the application process, can be found on www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/countyfarms

The five county farms available this year are:

Larkhall & Block Farm

Wicken

A bar land holding approximately 114 acres with a mixture of lime rich loam soil and loamy, sandy soils. This holding is bare land only and therefore does not include any buildings or dwelling.

Manor Farm

Whittlesey

An equipped holding comprising 244 acres of predominately silt clay loam soil. Cropping over the last few years includes wheat, sugar beet, rape and potatoes. The holding has general purpose buildings and a three- bedroom bungalow.

Red House Farm

March

167 acres of predominately silty clay loam soil together with a general purpose building and a three-bedroom bungalow.

Somerset Farm

Whittlesey

This is the largest acreage of all the holdings this year. A fully equipped holding comprising 379 acres of predominately silty clay loam soil. There are three general purpose buildings and a detached three- bedroom house.

Well End Farm

Fridaybridge

Around 92 acres of predominately silty clay loam soil together with a yard general purpose building and a three-bedroom bungalow.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sutton woman’s white £30k Range Rover Evoque that was stolen from her home ‘found safe and undamaged’

Nicola Sulman’s white Range Rover was stolen from her home in Sutton and was later found undamaged. Picture: FACEBOOK / NICOLA SULMAN

Sutton mum saves disabled woman’s life who suffered 13 EPILEPTIC FITS while on the train home

Jade Huggins, a mum from Sutton, saved a disabled woman�s life while travelling on the train back to Ely. Picture: ARCHANT

Protesters to ‘carry coffin’ as they stage ‘death’ march in Cambridgeshire village against plans lodged by Haddenham company

Protesters to ‘carry coffin’ as they stage ‘death’ march in Cambridgeshire village against plans lodged by Dennis (Haddenham) Ltd. Earith, where the protest will take place, is pictured. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Ely mother and daughter steal £100,000 by using company credit card to fund “Legoland rides and vet bills”

Retrofit UK Ltd: A mother and daughter stole around £100,000 from the Cambridgeshire business by using a company credit card to fund Legoland rides, vets bills, a private car number plate and house cleaners. Picture: SUPPLIED

Holiday lodge operator with a park in Ely collapses into administration

The operators who owned Lazy Otter Meadows in Ely have collapsed into administration. Picture(s): LAZYOTTER.CO.UK

Most Read

Sutton woman’s white £30k Range Rover Evoque that was stolen from her home ‘found safe and undamaged’

Nicola Sulman’s white Range Rover was stolen from her home in Sutton and was later found undamaged. Picture: FACEBOOK / NICOLA SULMAN

Sutton mum saves disabled woman’s life who suffered 13 EPILEPTIC FITS while on the train home

Jade Huggins, a mum from Sutton, saved a disabled woman�s life while travelling on the train back to Ely. Picture: ARCHANT

Protesters to ‘carry coffin’ as they stage ‘death’ march in Cambridgeshire village against plans lodged by Haddenham company

Protesters to ‘carry coffin’ as they stage ‘death’ march in Cambridgeshire village against plans lodged by Dennis (Haddenham) Ltd. Earith, where the protest will take place, is pictured. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Ely mother and daughter steal £100,000 by using company credit card to fund “Legoland rides and vet bills”

Retrofit UK Ltd: A mother and daughter stole around £100,000 from the Cambridgeshire business by using a company credit card to fund Legoland rides, vets bills, a private car number plate and house cleaners. Picture: SUPPLIED

Holiday lodge operator with a park in Ely collapses into administration

The operators who owned Lazy Otter Meadows in Ely have collapsed into administration. Picture(s): LAZYOTTER.CO.UK

Latest from the Ely Standard

Rural business opportunities available in Fenland farms

Five county farms are looking for new entrepreneurial and enthusiastic tenants as part of the County Council’s re-letting programme. Pictured here is Red House Farm in March. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Spirit of the Dance comes to King’s Lynn Corn Exchange stage

spirit

Sutton mum saves disabled woman’s life who suffered 13 EPILEPTIC FITS while on the train home

Jade Huggins, a mum from Sutton, saved a disabled woman�s life while travelling on the train back to Ely. Picture: ARCHANT

The Romans are coming to Ely Museum

Romans Day at Ely Museum in January 2018. Picture: MICHAEL ROUSE.

Annual ‘LoveFest’ event returns to Ely just in time for Valentine’s Day

The Ely Rock Eels group is preparing for their second annual ‘LoveFest’ in the city in time for Valentine’s Day. Picture: FACEBOOK / ELY ROCK EELS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists