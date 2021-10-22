Published: 10:15 AM October 22, 2021

Our campaign aims to help tackle fuel poverty in our communities this winter - Credit: PA

Fenland District Council has set out the free help available to struggling families who are concerned about a hike in fuel bills this winter.

The council said support is available to anyone facing significant increases in their energy bills, particularly those who are already struggling financially with the end of furlough and the Universal Credit uplift.

The support includes a free ‘warm homes’ household energy advice service and the continuation of the council’s Covid-19 community hub, which has helped support vulnerable people throughout the pandemic.

The council has teamed up energy advice organisation PECT (Peterborough Environment City Trust) to provide the free energy advice service.

By booking a ‘warm homes’ advice call, residents can get help and advice about energy suppliers and tariffs, information and help to apply for the national £140 warm home discount.

There are also details about the 'green homes grant scheme', offered by Fenland District Council and delivered by E.ON Energy.

Under the scheme, eligible households can apply for a voucher towards the cost of energy efficiency improvements, including insulation, heating controls, solar panels and much more

Also available are free measures such as energy-saving lightbulbs and water-saving shower heads.

Call 01733 568480 on extension 313 or 0800 802 1773 for more information and advice.

Alternatively, email warmhomes@pect.org.uk or use the online referral form at www.pect.org.uk/projects/warmhomes

The council is also continuing to provide a range of specialist advice and support through its Covid-19 community hub, which first launched in March last year.

It can help support anyone who may be struggling to feed their families or heat their home as a direct result of the pandemic.

It can also provide access to Cambridgeshire County Council’s new household support fund, which provides funding to eligible families for food, energy and water, clothing, soap and blankets, broadband or phone bills and transport-related costs.

As well as providing day-to-day support such as access to food and prescription collections for anyone self-isolating, the hub can also refer residents directly to the council’s Citizen’s Advice Rural Cambs advisor.

The advisor can provide free financial advice to help with concerns including debts, benefits, Universal Credit claims, access to funding, pensions, employment matters and more.

Call the hub on 01354 654321 or email: covid19@fenland.gov.uk