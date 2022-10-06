The Fenland Black Oak Project has been shortlisted in the Wood Awards 2022 for its 13-metre table made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree. It's currently on display in Ely Cathedral. - Credit: Ely Cathedral

The team at the Fenland Black Oak Project have been shortlisted in the Wood Awards 2022 for their ‘magnificent’ table which is currently on display in Ely Cathedral.

The Wood Awards is a chance to showcase the diverse, creative, and high-quality buildings and furniture being made using the world’s only truly sustainable and renewable material – wood.

The 13-metre table was made by the team from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree and is large enough to seat 50 people.

It arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9 this year ahead of a private unveiling ceremony on May 17, and was made in honour of The Queen.

Chairman and lead craftsman of the Fenland Black Oak Project, Hamish Low, said: “It’s very unusual for such a large team of independent designer makers to come together in this way but we could not have created the black oak table for the nation without everyone’s support.

“We’re all delighted to be shortlisted for the very prestigious Wood Awards.”

The winner of the Wood Awards 2022 will be announced in November.

The table is on display in Ely Cathedral until March 2023.