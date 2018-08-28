Advanced search

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

PUBLISHED: 18:28 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 27 January 2019

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Garry Samuels

Two men will appear in court tomorrow facing charges of attempted robbery following attacks on two petrol stations and a convenience store in Chatteris and March.

The men were arrested yesterday (Saturday) following the terror raids the night before.

At 8.54pm on Friday night (January 25) an attempted armed robbery occurred at Cost Cutter in St Peter’s Road, March.

Two further armed robberies then took place at 8.58pm at Robin Hood Service Station in Wimblington Road, March, and at 9.18pm at Applegreen Petrogas in West Park Street, Chatteris.

Michael Esaw, 31, of Low Road, Fenstanton, and Craig Downer, 28, of York Road, Wisbech, have both been charged with three counts of attempted armed robbery.

They have been remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday January 28).

