FLUA secretary Mark Collins (R) is pictured receiving the gold award for best newsletter in Railfuture's annual user group competition. - Credit: FLUA

A railway association has won two prestigious awards in Railfuture’s annual user group competition.

The Fen Line Users Association (FLUA), which represents users of the railway line from King’s Lynn to Cambridge, won one gold and one silver award.

The gold award was for best newsletter and silver for FLUA’s work campaigning in connection with the longer eight-car trains which started running in December 2020.

FLUA secretary Mark Collins travelled down from Bristol for the awards ceremony.

The Fen Line Users Association won a silver award for their work campaigning in connection with the longer eight-car trains which started running in December 2020. - Credit: FLUA

He said: “It has been especially pleasing to win the newsletter award as we were up against a strong field of contenders.”

“Our awards reflect not just the hard work of our present committee but also all the effort put in over the years by previous committee members.”

He added: “Our commitment remains for a full half-hourly service on the Fen line throughout the day and, although there are several challenges to overcome, we will keep campaigning to keep this at the top of the region’s transport agenda.”