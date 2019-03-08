Haddenham & Ely Amateur Boxing Club pull out the stops for annual show

Harrison Reynolds of Haddenham & Ely ABC with Dave 'Boy' Green after winning his first bout for the club at Ely College. Picture: MIKE SAWYER Archant

Haddenham & Ely Amateur Boxing Club (ABC) pulled out all the stops at their annual show.

Nine of the club's boxers competed at the non-title event in front of a healthy crowd, including Bare Knuckle Boxing featherweight champion Tyler Goodjohn and former European Lightweight legend Dave 'Boy' Green.

Green was on hand to present awards to each boxer who took part in the event held at Ely College, with fighters as young as 10-years-old winning a special trophy.

Boxers fought across a range of weight categories against opponents from amateur London and Kent-based clubs, including Epping and Waltham Forest.

In his first bout for the club, Harrison Reynolds reigned supreme in the 34kg category, while Charlie Brown won his senior 93kg category bout. Fighters including Dominic Lee, James Allum, Alfie Cornell, David Harper, Lewis Cowell, Tareq Khan and Callum Francis also featured on a packed card.

For more information on the club or how to join, email coach Mike Sawyer on m.sawyer202@btinternet.com.