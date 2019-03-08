Advanced search

Haddenham & Ely Amateur Boxing Club pull out the stops for annual show

PUBLISHED: 09:52 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 16 October 2019

Harrison Reynolds of Haddenham & Ely ABC with Dave 'Boy' Green after winning his first bout for the club at Ely College. Picture: MIKE SAWYER

Harrison Reynolds of Haddenham & Ely ABC with Dave 'Boy' Green after winning his first bout for the club at Ely College. Picture: MIKE SAWYER

Haddenham & Ely Amateur Boxing Club (ABC) pulled out all the stops at their annual show.

Harrison Reynolds of Haddenham & Ely ABC with Dave ‘Boy’ Green after winning his first bout for the club at Ely College. Picture: MIKE SAWYERHarrison Reynolds of Haddenham & Ely ABC with Dave ‘Boy’ Green after winning his first bout for the club at Ely College. Picture: MIKE SAWYER

Nine of the club's boxers competed at the non-title event in front of a healthy crowd, including Bare Knuckle Boxing featherweight champion Tyler Goodjohn and former European Lightweight legend Dave 'Boy' Green.

Green was on hand to present awards to each boxer who took part in the event held at Ely College, with fighters as young as 10-years-old winning a special trophy.

Boxers fought across a range of weight categories against opponents from amateur London and Kent-based clubs, including Epping and Waltham Forest.

In his first bout for the club, Harrison Reynolds reigned supreme in the 34kg category, while Charlie Brown won his senior 93kg category bout. Fighters including Dominic Lee, James Allum, Alfie Cornell, David Harper, Lewis Cowell, Tareq Khan and Callum Francis also featured on a packed card.

For more information on the club or how to join, email coach Mike Sawyer on m.sawyer202@btinternet.com.

'We are so lucky to have found it' - rare stolen Land Rover from Isleham found hidden in grass and painted black 10 miles away

A rare red Land Rover that was stolen from a devastated 19-year-old in Isleham was found 10 miles away – repainted black – near Lakenheath. Picture; SUBMITTED

LETTER: A cola a day is 'irresponsible'

Jean Cox (91) drinks a coke a day in Ely. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

LETTER: 'It seems quite clear that a small minority is not doing the "right thing"' says county councillor on tractor drivers

Accident involving tractor in Haddenham last week prompted a response from Cllr Bill Hunt about tractor drivers in general. He is emphatic he is not commenting on this particular incident. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

50 pupils with special educational needs could be among first to make their own way to school in cost saving/ training plan by county council

SEND pupils in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough could be taught to travel to school independently in a bid to save nearly £11,000 per pupil per year, Most currently use taxis.

Online gig to be streamed in memory of former Witchford teacher Lesley Bello Hernandez who was killed in crash earlier this year

A Facebook Live gig will be steamed in memory of a former Witchford Village College teacher who was killed in a crash earlier this year. Picture: Supplied/Michaela Fedeczko

