Advanced search

Care agency describes how its carers are “working incredibly hard” during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 17:10 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:00 22 April 2020

Fen Homecare Ltd has 20 carers working and serving the community during the coronavirus lockdown.

Fen Homecare Ltd has 20 carers working and serving the community during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sabine van Erp from Pixabay

Fen Homecare, based in Soham, is urging the community not to make judgements against those who work in the profession.

Fen Homecare, based in Soham, says it has been facing backlash this week after social media users wrongly assumed its staff were among the group of Romanian friends who were pictured enjoying an Easter lunch during lockdown.

But a compliance manager at the agency, who has asked not to be named because the abuse has been so upsetting, has explained that none of its staff were in the photograph posted on Facebook of the celebration.

She said: “None of our staff were connected to that incident in any way. Everyone here is very well informed about our procedures, they know exactly what social distancing means, and various forms of communication are used to keep everyone updated.

“Our team has been working incredibly hard and each member has been absolutely fantastic throughout the COVID-19 crisis. They’re still going out to work, supporting vulnerable clients and their families and, let’s be honest, risking their lives to help others.”

She added: “I’m very, very proud to be working alongside all my colleagues at the moment as it’s extremely hard to be a carer right now.”

Incidents, including those of online abuse, have been reported to the police. Fen Homecare has also been liaising with the Care Quality Commission and Citation, a service that offers advice to care providers on its procedures.

The compliance manager said one of the carers returned to her car to find a razor blade left next to her tyre.

She said: “We don’t want our care workers to be harassed or feel intimidated at work. They’re fantastic carers and professionals at what they do - and they all deserve our respect.

“All of us would love to be at home with our families right now, but we’ve chosen work that’s essential and want to help our clients get through this really difficult time.”

Fen Homecare employs 20 carers of various nationalities that deliver in-home care to around 50 clients in Cambridgeshire and Suffolk. The company was launched in December 2018.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Ely Tigers chairman ‘hugely heartened’ as rugby community sends their support for long-serving player battling coronavirus

Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said he is overwhelmed by the amount of support received for player Stacy Mould (pictured, left), who is battling the coronavirus. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Post Office move plan would include stationary, gift, mobile accessories and repair store - but what do you think?

The current Ely Post Office is located inside Costcutter on Market Street. Picture: Ely Standard

Large bag of cannabis found in man’s rucksack after he is caught running from police

Police found this large bag of cannabis in a man�s rucksack after he was caught running from officers in Cherry Hill park in Ely. Picture: East Cambs Cops

Most Read

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Ely Tigers chairman ‘hugely heartened’ as rugby community sends their support for long-serving player battling coronavirus

Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said he is overwhelmed by the amount of support received for player Stacy Mould (pictured, left), who is battling the coronavirus. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Post Office move plan would include stationary, gift, mobile accessories and repair store - but what do you think?

The current Ely Post Office is located inside Costcutter on Market Street. Picture: Ely Standard

Large bag of cannabis found in man’s rucksack after he is caught running from police

Police found this large bag of cannabis in a man�s rucksack after he was caught running from officers in Cherry Hill park in Ely. Picture: East Cambs Cops

Latest from the Ely Standard

East Cambridgeshireshire and Fenland district councils identified as bottom performers for delivering coronavirus business grants

John Bridge from Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce. The chamber has identified value of grants paid out by local councils to businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; ARCHANT

Care agency describes how its carers are “working incredibly hard” during coronavirus pandemic

Fen Homecare Ltd has 20 carers working and serving the community during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ely brothers Adam, 6, and Elliot, 4, climb England’s highest peak for NHS staff battling coronavirus

Adam and Elliot Brennand are climbing Scafell Pike to raise money for the NHS amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: JUSTGIVING/ADAM BRENNAND

‘If this crisis drags on, we would have to shut for good’ - Cambridgeshire pubs face growing debt fears due to coronavirus lockdown

Caragh and Jim Urquhart who run the Three Horseshoes pub in Comberton. Picture: THE THREE HORSESHOES

Visit Ely launches virtual treasure hunt during coronavirus lockdown

Visit Ely launches virtual treasure hunt during coronavirus lockdown
Drive 24