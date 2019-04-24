Advanced search

Fear of flying course launched in Ely with hypnotherapist Dan Regan

24 April, 2019 - 11:51
The new fear of flying course will cover education about planes and flying. Inside the Boeing 737 flight simulator. Picture: SUPPLIED.

A hypnotherapist from Ely has joined forces with a flight simulator instructor to help people overcome their fear of flying.

The new fear of flying course will cover education about planes and flying. Ely hypnotherapist Dan Regan is pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED.The new fear of flying course will cover education about planes and flying. Ely hypnotherapist Dan Regan is pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Hypnotherapist Dan Regan and simulator instructor Serena Bilcock of sim2do, a state-of-the-art flight simulator centre based in Mildenhall, will help people remain calm while travelling by plane.

The new fear of flying course will cover education about planes and flying, a hypnotherapy session, coping skills to help people feel calmer on the plane and the virtual reality flying experience at the controls.

Mr Regan said: “We are very excited to be launching this course that will combine the very best elements of virtual reality and psychology to help people to address their individual fears.

“Rather than having to wait until their actual flight to find out the success of their treatment, people will be able to test it out, while being fully supported, in the safe environment of the latest technology in the simulator.”

The new fear of flying course will cover education about planes and flying. Serena Bilcock, flight simulator instructor. Picture: SUPPLIED.The new fear of flying course will cover education about planes and flying. Serena Bilcock, flight simulator instructor. Picture: SUPPLIED.

The course has been built on research that has shown the positive outcomes that can be achieved from virtual reality exposure treatment.

Visit www.danreganhypnotherapy.co.uk to request more information.

