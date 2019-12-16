It's a jolly Christmas at Ely's Sessions House as Father Christmas visits

Father Christmas brought festive cheer to children who visited him at Sessions House in Ely this weekend. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

Father Christmas brought festive cheer to children who visited him at Sessions House in Ely this weekend.

The much-loved main man of the season joined the Ely Museum team at the venue this year while the Old Gaol is closed for redevelopment.

Children were able to take part in Christmas crafts while parents could enjoy a warm drink and mince pie.

Elie Hughes, curator at Ely Museum, said: "We were really excited to welcome Father Christmas to Ely Sessions House this year.

"Our traditional Father Christmas loved meeting all the good boys and girls in Ely to hear what was on their wish lists."

Children shared their wish list while Father Christmas made sure he put a tick besides their name on the nice list too.

The City Cycle Centre and The MHH Partnership sponsored the grotto.

Ely Museum closed its doors for redevelopment on September 1 and is set to reopen next winter.

