Visit Father Christmas at engine museum this weekend
- Credit: Facebook / Prickwillow Engine Museum / Getty Images/IStockphoto
Father Christmas is paying a visit to Prickwillow Engine Museum in Ely this weekend.
He will be there from 11am until 4pm on Sunday (December 5).
A spokesperson said: “We hope you will come along for our festive special which includes a visit from Father Christmas and much more.
“The museum will be host to many art and craft stalls, fairground models, and street organ music.
“Plus, our big museum engines will be run throughout the day, and hot and cold food will also be available for visitors to purchase.”
Admission is free for children aged 15 and under with adults, but if a child would like to visit Father Christmas, this will cost £3.
Adult admission is £5 each and £4 concession with ample free parking on site.
“When visiting Father Christmas, each child will receive a present,” said the spokesperson.
“Make sure you remember to take your Christmas list along!”