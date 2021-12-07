News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Father Christmas and his elf visit engine museum

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:38 AM December 7, 2021
Updated: 10:40 AM December 7, 2021
Father Christmas and his elf visited Prickwillow engine Museum in Ely on Sunday (December 5).

Father Christmas and his elf visited Prickwillow engine Museum in Ely on Sunday (December 5). - Credit: Michael Rouse

Father Christmas payed a visit to Prickwillow Engine Museum in Ely on Sunday (December 5). 

He was there from 11am-4pm meeting the children to find out what it was that they were wishing for this Christmas. 

On each child’s visit, they read out their Christmas lists and received a present.

During the visit to the museum, Father Christmas was joined by his helper (courtesy of the national elf service). 

Each child who visited Father Christmas at Prickwillow Engine Museum on December 25 received a present.

Each child who visited Father Christmas at Prickwillow Engine Museum on December 25 received a present. - Credit: Michael Rouse

“Our festive event included seeing Father Christmas, but there was also craft stalls, models and street organ music,” said a spokesperson. 

“Our big museum engines also run throughout the day, and hot and cold food was available for visitors to purchase and enjoy.” 

Taking to social media, one craft stall holder said: “I was thrilled to be back with my hand sewn floral hair accessories, home grown and dried potpourri and decoupage lanterns.

Most Read

  1. 1 One arrest and cars seized on busy day for cops
  2. 2 Cinderella makes a comeback thanks to Players' Christmas pantomime
  3. 3 Cambridgeshire's Enhanced Area Status extended amid Covid surge in schools
  1. 4 Robber attempts to steal scratch card and alcohol from convenience store
  2. 5 Woman wins right to build annexe to home
  3. 6 80 homes threaten access to ‘rural haven of rare beauty’ 
  4. 7 Mother pays tribute to “much-loved” son who died near Fen Drayton
  5. 8 Dental practice plan move to business park
  6. 9 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
  7. 10 Big Christmas lights switch-on arrives

"I was also selling festive garlands.” 


Christmas
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stolen caravans found by Cambridgeshire police in Smithy Fen, Cottenham

Cambs Live News

Stolen caravans discovered on village site to relief of owners

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Council scraps green waste for 7 weeks

East Cambridgeshire District Council

East Cambs Council bins green waste collections for seven weeks

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Duchess of Sutherland passes by Ely Cathedral

Heritage

Trainspotters catch Duchess of Sutherland whistling through Fens

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
An individual in Cambridgeshire has been diagnosed with the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon