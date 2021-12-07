Father Christmas and his elf visit engine museum

Father Christmas and his elf visited Prickwillow engine Museum in Ely on Sunday (December 5). - Credit: Michael Rouse

Father Christmas payed a visit to Prickwillow Engine Museum in Ely on Sunday (December 5).

He was there from 11am-4pm meeting the children to find out what it was that they were wishing for this Christmas.

On each child’s visit, they read out their Christmas lists and received a present.

During the visit to the museum, Father Christmas was joined by his helper (courtesy of the national elf service).

Each child who visited Father Christmas at Prickwillow Engine Museum on December 25 received a present. - Credit: Michael Rouse

“Our festive event included seeing Father Christmas, but there was also craft stalls, models and street organ music,” said a spokesperson.

“Our big museum engines also run throughout the day, and hot and cold food was available for visitors to purchase and enjoy.”

Taking to social media, one craft stall holder said: “I was thrilled to be back with my hand sewn floral hair accessories, home grown and dried potpourri and decoupage lanterns.

"I was also selling festive garlands.”



