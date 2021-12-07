Visit Father Christmas at museum this weekend
- Credit: Ely Museum / PA Archive/PA Images
Father Christmas is returning to Ely Museum this weekend after two years away due to redevelopment of the museum and the impact of Covid-19.
He’ll be in his grotto from 10:30am until 4pm on Saturday (December 11) and Sunday (December 12).
Emily Allen, Community Engagement Officer at Ely Museum, said: “After such a long time without Father Christmas at the museum, we are especially delighted to be able to welcome him back to the old gaol.
“We trust that everyone has been on their best behaviour and is excited to share their Christmas lists”
Children will be able to meet Father Christmas, share their wish-lists and receive a special gift thanks to the ‘generous’ elves at the city cycle centre.
There will also be crafts and a tombola to enjoy over the weekend too.
£4 child tickets will be sold on the door and do not need to be pre booked.
