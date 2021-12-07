News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Visit Father Christmas at museum this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:51 PM December 7, 2021
Father Christmas is visiting Ely Museum this weekend (December 11-12).

Father Christmas is visiting Ely Museum this weekend (December 11-12). - Credit: Ely Museum / PA Archive/PA Images

Father Christmas is returning to Ely Museum this weekend after two years away due to redevelopment of the museum and the impact of Covid-19. 

He’ll be in his grotto from 10:30am until 4pm on Saturday (December 11) and Sunday (December 12). 

Emily Allen, Community Engagement Officer at Ely Museum, said: “After such a long time without Father Christmas at the museum, we are especially delighted to be able to welcome him back to the old gaol. 

“We trust that everyone has been on their best behaviour and is excited to share their Christmas lists” 

Children will be able to meet Father Christmas, share their wish-lists and receive a special gift thanks to the ‘generous’ elves at the city cycle centre. 

There will also be crafts and a tombola to enjoy over the weekend too. 

£4 child tickets will be sold on the door and do not need to be pre booked. 

Father Christmas is visiting Ely Museum this weekend (December 11-12).

Father Christmas is visiting Ely Museum this weekend (December 11-12). - Credit: Ely Museum


Most Read

  1. 1 Thief will spend Christmas in prison after breaching court order
  2. 2 Council's plea to protect East Cambs from Covid-19 this Christmas
  3. 3 One arrest and cars seized on busy day for cops
  1. 4 Cinderella makes a comeback thanks to Players' Christmas pantomime
  2. 5 New-look girls' team bolstered on and off the pitch
  3. 6 Mother pays tribute to “much-loved” son who died near Fen Drayton
  4. 7 Cambridgeshire's Enhanced Area Status extended amid Covid surge in schools
  5. 8 Rail passengers urged to plan ahead of vital junction rebuild
  6. 9 St Ives man undergoes pioneering heart treatment
  7. 10 Therapy dogs' ‘meet and greet’ in Ely raises £130 for charity
Christmas
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

site for 80 homes and local views

East Cambridgeshire District Council

80 homes threaten access to ‘rural haven of rare beauty’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Stolen caravans found by Cambridgeshire police in Smithy Fen, Cottenham

Cambs Live News

Stolen caravans discovered on village site to relief of owners

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The Duchess of Sutherland passes by Ely Cathedral

Heritage

Trainspotters catch Duchess of Sutherland whistling through Fens

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Enhance

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Dental practice plan move to business park

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon