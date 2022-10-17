A father and his 18-month-old daughter died in a collision on the A10 near Chittering on October 15. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A father and his 18-month-old daughter died in a collision on the A10 near Chittering on Saturday (October 15).

It happened at 2.50pm when a blue Ford Fiesta, which was travelling south along the A10, was in collision with a lorry.

The driver of the blue Ford Fiesta, a man in his 20s, from Dagenham, Essex, and his 18-month-old daughter, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two further passengers from the car were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge – a woman in her 20s, from Dagenham, Essex, who is in a critical condition, and a three-year-old girl, who has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The lorry jack-knifed in the collision and crashed into a water-filled ditch.

The driver, a man in his 40s from Grantham, suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene.

The driver of a third vehicle, a woman in her 80s, from Downham Market, whose bronze Ford Fiesta was struck by the lorry as it entered the ditch, was uninjured and also remained at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

A father and his 18-month-old daughter died in a collision on the A10 near Chittering on October 15. - Credit: Google Maps

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a truly tragic incident, in which a father and his young daughter have lost their lives.

"Our thoughts go out to their family and friends at this terribly difficult time."

He added: "We are working hard to establish exactly what happened, and while we spoke to a number of witnesses at the scene, we are still appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles leading up to the incident to please get in touch if they haven’t done so already.”

Witnesses or those with dashcam footage are urged to contact police online or via 101 quoting incident 257 of October 15.