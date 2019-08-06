Man, 80, dies after serious three-car collision which also saw woman, 80, seriously injured on A1307 road in Cambridgeshire

Harold Stubbings, aged 80, was killed in a three-car pile up on the A1307 in Cambridgeshire on Friday afternoon (August 2). Picture: Archant / FILE Archant

An 80-year-old man has died following a fatal three-car pile up on a main stretch of road in Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harold Stubbings of Teversham Way, Sawston was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital after the smash on Friday, August 2 but later died of his injuries on Sunday (August 4).

You may also want to watch:

The crash, which took place on the A1307 in Cambridge at around 2.45pm, involved a silver Nissan Qashqai, a blue Volkswagen Golf and a Green Honda CR-V.

A passenger in the golf, a woman in her 80s, suffered serious injuries and was also taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital where she remains. No other injuries were reported.

Sgt Mark Dollard said: "We are keen to speak to anybody who saw the collision or any of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it."

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Glissade or report online via: www.cambs.police.uk/report