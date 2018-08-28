Advanced search

Man dies in a two vehicle crash at Bottisham

PUBLISHED: 09:41 04 February 2019

Appeal for witnesses following a crash in Bottisham on February 2.

A man in his 70s died in a crash at Bottisham at the weekend.

Police officers are appealing for information following the fatal collision on the A1303 Newmarket Road, Bottisham on Saturday February 2.

At around 6.40pm, a red Honda Jazz and a black Mercedes A200 collided at the junction of Bell Road.

Police, Fire and Ambulance services attended and the driver of the Honda, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes was not injured.

Anyone who saw the collision should call 101 quoting incident 399 of February 2. Alternatively you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

