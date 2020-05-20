Advanced search

Man dies following serious crash on A10 at Waterbeach between HGV and bin lorry

PUBLISHED: 16:57 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 20 May 2020

A man in his 50s has died following a two-lorry collision on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris

A man in his 50s has died following a two-lorry collision on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris

Terry Harris

A man in his 50s has died in hospital following a serious crash between two lorries on the A10 in east Cambridgeshire last week.

A man in his 50s has died following a two-lorry collision on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry HarrisA man in his 50s has died following a two-lorry collision on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris

The man was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital on Thursday, May 14 after a HGV and east Cambs council bin lorry collided in Waterbeach.

All three emergency services – including the air ambulance – were on scene, with the bin lorry in a nearby field, at around 10.30am.

MORE: Pictures show damage left behind after bin lorry and HGV collide on A10

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A man has died following a collision on the A10 near Waterbeach last week.

“The collision resulted in one of the vehicles leaving the road and the other blocking the carriageway.

“Emergency services attended and a man in his 50s was taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital, but died this morning (20 May) as a result of his injuries.”

Anyone who witnessed the vehicles driving prior to the collision, or who has dashcam footage of the collision, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 93 of May 14.

Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I’m deeply concerned by this project’ says senior county councillor as extra funding for A10/A142 roundabout agreed

A10/A142 junction at Ely where imrpovements are to be made. Picture; CPCA

Firefighters bring in sniffer dogs to conclude Soham bungalows blaze was arson

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Two dogs being trained to smell coronavirus in humans are rescues from Wood Green, The Animals Charity

Jasper (L) and Norman (R) originally from Wood Green are taking part in a UK trial to find out if specialist sniffer dogs can detect coronavirus in humans. Image: Medical Detection Dogs

‘It has touched our hearts’ - Soham couple donate essential items to Gambian school in desperate need of help

Herbie Baker and Linda Hitchings met Bassaru Jallow while on holiday in Gambia, and have since helped the couple by providing children at the Kerr Ardo Basic Cycle School with different items that they have donated, such as football kits, stationery and food. Picture: SUPPLIED/HERBIE BAKER

Most Read

‘I’m deeply concerned by this project’ says senior county councillor as extra funding for A10/A142 roundabout agreed

A10/A142 junction at Ely where imrpovements are to be made. Picture; CPCA

Firefighters bring in sniffer dogs to conclude Soham bungalows blaze was arson

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Two dogs being trained to smell coronavirus in humans are rescues from Wood Green, The Animals Charity

Jasper (L) and Norman (R) originally from Wood Green are taking part in a UK trial to find out if specialist sniffer dogs can detect coronavirus in humans. Image: Medical Detection Dogs

‘It has touched our hearts’ - Soham couple donate essential items to Gambian school in desperate need of help

Herbie Baker and Linda Hitchings met Bassaru Jallow while on holiday in Gambia, and have since helped the couple by providing children at the Kerr Ardo Basic Cycle School with different items that they have donated, such as football kits, stationery and food. Picture: SUPPLIED/HERBIE BAKER

Latest from the Ely Standard

Man dies following serious crash on A10 at Waterbeach between HGV and bin lorry

A man in his 50s has died following a two-lorry collision on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Army of volunteers make and donate hundreds of scrubs to care givers across the county

Ely Scrub Hub volunteers have made and donated 650 scrubs to frontline workers across Cambridgeshire to help in the fight against COVID-19. The team at Fitzwilliam House care home in Cottenham were among those to receive a delivery. Picture: ELY SCRUB HUB/FACEBOOK

Virtual theatre group given lockdown treat by West End actress

Members of the virtual theatre group formed by Graham Brown from Witchford met British actress and singer Emma Hatton as part of a lockdown treat. Picture: SUPPLIED

Increase in number of care home coronavirus deaths

The number of deaths in Cambridgeshire care homes involving a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 has risen to 95.
Drive 24