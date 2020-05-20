Man dies following serious crash on A10 at Waterbeach between HGV and bin lorry

A man in his 50s has died following a two-lorry collision on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris Terry Harris

A man in his 50s has died in hospital following a serious crash between two lorries on the A10 in east Cambridgeshire last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man in his 50s has died following a two-lorry collision on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris A man in his 50s has died following a two-lorry collision on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris

The man was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital on Thursday, May 14 after a HGV and east Cambs council bin lorry collided in Waterbeach.

All three emergency services – including the air ambulance – were on scene, with the bin lorry in a nearby field, at around 10.30am.

MORE: Pictures show damage left behind after bin lorry and HGV collide on A10

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A man has died following a collision on the A10 near Waterbeach last week.

“The collision resulted in one of the vehicles leaving the road and the other blocking the carriageway.

“Emergency services attended and a man in his 50s was taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital, but died this morning (20 May) as a result of his injuries.”

Anyone who witnessed the vehicles driving prior to the collision, or who has dashcam footage of the collision, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 93 of May 14.

Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report