A Littleport farmer who set up a scheme that now includes 22 farms will join experts in an online panel next week.

Tom Clarke, who has set up a nature-friendly scheme that now includes 22 farms, will talk in the discussion which aims to focus on ways to boost the pollinators that are needed for the production of crops.

Mr Clarke farms 1,000 acres of prime agricultural land and, two years ago, set up Ely NatureFriendly Farming Zone in partnership with the RSPB.

He hopes the event will be an opportunity to share new research and developments and said: “Forget about farming and nature being in conflict. Today, you really can’t have one without the other.

“Nurturing key insect and pollinator species is an important part of how we can feed the world, while reducing our impact and restoring nature.”

The free event takes place on Thursday December 10 from 6.30-7.35pm and will conclude with questions from the online audience. Book online.