Many British farmers have been detailing the difficulties that they are facing at the moment caused by the drought on social media. - Credit: Archant

A farmer has described how he struggled with his mental health due to increasingly difficult working conditions as a result of heatwaves.

Matt Styles of Whittlesey runs a farm with his wife, and, due to being unable to live off just his farm earnings, he also undertakes contracting work on other farms.

But Matt, 27, recently posted on Twitter about “one of the worst days” he has ever had in farming.

He noted how he called the Farming Community Network charity helpline because he was “struggling to deal with what happened mentally.”

“It was great to have a chat with someone who really understood what I was going through," he said.

“Sometimes I think the only other person that could understand what it’s like is another farmer, because I think a lot of us do go through the same stuff, or similar experiences.

"And sometimes, it’s nice to chat about those things.”

The Met Office reported that last month (July) was the driest July for England since 1935, and the driest July on record for East Anglia.

In most places, these dry conditions have forced an earlier harvest, leaving a lot of farmers struggling to store and sell goods.

Many British farmers have been detailing the difficulties that they are facing at the moment caused by the drought on social media.

Some farmers have reported that the droughts and rising costs due to inflation will “force people out of farming” and workers need to “talk to each other” if struggling.

Due to the rising numbers of farmers leaving the industry, the government has offered the Lump Sum Exit Scheme which will provide a payment to help them.

Farmers are expected to either rent or sell their land, or surrender their tenancy in return for the payment, and have until September 30 to apply.

The scheme, which opened in April, followed a public consultation that revealed some farmers want to leave or retire from the industry but found it difficult for financial reasons.

Matt said: “That’s the nice thing about Twitter – people share messages of support and love during difficult times.

“I needed to reach out to someone because sometimes when you are stuck in your own head, it can be a very lonely place to be.”

Are you a farmer feeling the same due to the heat? Get in contact with us by emailing katie.woodcock@archant.co.uk.