Farm machinery deliberately set alight in Haddenham

PUBLISHED: 14:05 02 January 2019

Man treated for smoke inhalation after farm fire in Haddenham. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man was treated for smoke inhalation after farm machinery was deliberately set alight in Haddenham.

The incident took place on December 31 on Hill Row Causeway just before 9.45am.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving farm machinery and extinguished it using a hose reel.

The cause of the fire was deliberate and police are now appealing for information.

One crew from Cottenham and Haddenham attended.

They returned to their stations by 11.30pm.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

