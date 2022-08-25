Music fans flocked to Haddenham Arts Centre for a day of rock, folk and country music for the 'Rocking for Amnesty' concert which raised nearly £1,000. - Credit: Barbara Grafton

Music fans flocked to one village amid the extreme heat for a day of rock, folk and country music which raised nearly £1,000.

Haddenham Arts Centre played host to the ‘Rocking for Amnesty’ concert on Saturday, August 13.

Fans tuned into almost three hours of music from Guitars and Glad Rags, The Bluegrass Buddies, Matt Everett and The Fabs, raising £1,000 for Amnesty’s human rights work.

There was also a raffle and donations made at the concert.

Before the concert, Sally MacEachern, secretary of the Amnesty Ely Group, hoped that a day of “outstanding music” could be delivered.

And judging by this year’s event, it certainly was a success.

Sally said: “80 people attended, the event went smoothly and everyone seemed to enjoy it.

"It was hard for us to know what to expect given the hot weather and Covid.

“Bookings were very last-minute but we were pleased with the turnout.”

