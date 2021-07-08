Video

Published: 11:50 AM July 8, 2021 Updated: 11:57 AM July 8, 2021

England fans gathered at Julius Martin Lane, the home of Soham Town Rangers FC, to cheer the Three Lions on as they reached the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: Soham Town Rangers FC

Fans were cheering, beers were flying and emotions ran high at Soham Town Rangers FC as England roared to the Euro 2020 final.

The Three Lions were cheered onto semi-final glory against Denmark at Wembley Stadium by around 550 supporters at the club’s Julius Martin Lane ground last night (Wednesday).

Club chairman Mark Goldsack described the occasion as “fabulous.

“It’s given us an opportunity to welcome back so many friends and members and allowed us the chance of some great bar receipts to kick-start our club for the new season.”

Around 550 England fans gathered at Julius Martin Lane, the home of Soham Town Rangers FC, to cheer the Three Lions on as they reached the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: Soham Town Rangers FC

Mr Goldsack said the Greens have received “well over £30,000” in receipts since the tournament began last month.

It is a target the club is hoping to break as they prepare to welcome a similar number of fans for the final against Italy at Wembley this Sunday, having beaten the Danes 2-1 after extra time.

Looking for a round-up of the stories making headlines in the East this morning? Then click below for the latest.

And no prizes for guessing where we start... #itscominghome) pic.twitter.com/WXviC8g4I4 — ITV News Anglia (@itvanglia) July 8, 2021

He added: “On Sunday, we will again have 550 supporters all ticketed.

“It was never about a target, but about bringing the community back to (Julius Martin) the Lane.

“That said, I think we will top £40,000 income from the tournament.”

Where were you watching England's Euro 2020 semi-final? Get in touch with your pictures and videos to Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk.