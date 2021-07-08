Video
Fans flock to non-league club to roar England into Euro 2020 final
Fans were cheering, beers were flying and emotions ran high at Soham Town Rangers FC as England roared to the Euro 2020 final.
The Three Lions were cheered onto semi-final glory against Denmark at Wembley Stadium by around 550 supporters at the club’s Julius Martin Lane ground last night (Wednesday).
Club chairman Mark Goldsack described the occasion as “fabulous.
“It’s given us an opportunity to welcome back so many friends and members and allowed us the chance of some great bar receipts to kick-start our club for the new season.”
Mr Goldsack said the Greens have received “well over £30,000” in receipts since the tournament began last month.
It is a target the club is hoping to break as they prepare to welcome a similar number of fans for the final against Italy at Wembley this Sunday, having beaten the Danes 2-1 after extra time.
He added: “On Sunday, we will again have 550 supporters all ticketed.
“It was never about a target, but about bringing the community back to (Julius Martin) the Lane.
“That said, I think we will top £40,000 income from the tournament.”
