Tributes pour in for Garfield the cat aka Mr Sainsbury's after he was struck by car and killed in the Ely supermarket car park

03 July, 2019 - 10:24
The late Garfield aka Mr Sainsbury�s who was killed after being struck by a car in the Ely supermarket car park. Picture: Archant / GOOGLE

An East Cambridgeshire city is mourning the death of one of the most famous locals, Garfield the cat aka Mr Sainsbury's.

Garfield, who has more than 6,000 followers on Facebook, died on Tuesday afternoon (July 2) after he was hit by a car at the Sainsbury's supermarket on Lisle Lane in Ely.

Tributes poured in after it was announced that the city celebrity had passed away following an attempt by vets to save his life.

JJ Senior, who worked as a security guard at the supermarket, said: "It was always a highlight of my day when the store closed and I had to carry him out to stop him getting locked in.

"I'd tell him 'come on Garfield, time to go home'… One time we had a complaint that someone had left a cat in a shoebox outside the store.

"I watched the CCTV back only to find that Garfield had jumped inside the box himself and closed the lid behind him. Happy memories on a sad day."

The much-loved feline was launched to fame following the release of a book all about his adventures called 'What's THAT doing there?'.

The book tells the story of Garfy, full name Garfield Abercrombie Reginald Fergusson, an elegant ginger tom with a white bib and socks.

A statement released by his owner David Willers said: "With great sadness, we have to report that Garfield died a short while ago.

"He was hit by a car in Sainsbury's car park earlier this afternoon and was rushed to the vet but they were unable to save him. David and Tina are, of course, devastated.

"Garfield brought joy to all our lives and his memory and legacy lives on. Give your own cat an extra cuddle tonight and remember Garfy with love."

Garfield hit social media headlines when he turned his local supermarket into his second home in 2012.

Garfield took a liking to Sainsbury's after the store was built on his old stomping ground.

His favourite spot was a sofa in the Virgin Travel shop in the Sainsbury's lobby, he often tried to get into people's cars outside the store.

One fan said: "I remember during an especially cold day having to gently shoo him off our car bonnet which was warmed by engine after we had done our shopping. RIP Garfield."

Another said: "I always looked forward to seeing Garfield on my visits to Sainsbury's. We should have a statue to Garfield in the entrance to Sainsbury's.

Another added: "I cannot believe it. Garfy was such a very very special boy loved by so many, brightened up so many people's days and lives.

"Sainsbury's will never be the same or Ely. A true gentleman and a celebrity but still so humble. Loved and missed by so many. Sleep tight special little man."

Do you have any Garfield memories you want to share? Email harry.rutter@archant.co.uk or tweet us @ElyStandard

