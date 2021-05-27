Published: 12:26 PM May 27, 2021 Updated: 12:36 PM May 27, 2021

English actor Dame Sheila Hancock DBE and TV’s Gyles Brandreth visited Topping & Company Booksellers of Ely on Wednesday, May 26. - Credit: Twitter/Gyles Brandreth

English actor Dame Sheila Hancock DBE and daytime TV star Gyles Brandreth were spotted in east Cambridgeshire after visiting their “favourite” bookshop.

The Edie actor and regular This Morning star visited Topping & Company Booksellers of Ely on Wednesday afternoon (May 27).

Gyles, a former MP and Lord Commissioner of the Treasury, tweeted: “With a glamorous friend (who is travelling incognito).

“We popped into a favourite bookshop @ToppingsEly to check out their stock of my biography of Prince Philip.

“They’d kindly put a copy in the window without knowing we were coming.”

Gyles Brandreth is a writer, broadcaster, actor and now Chancellor of the University of Chester and a star of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Dame Sheila Hancock, who was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before starting her career in repertory theatre, was spotted wearing sunglasses and a black coat.

Yes band member Rick Wakeman also tweeted: “[Toppings is the] best bookshop I have ever been to, best selection of book and best people working there too.”