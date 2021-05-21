Published: 5:11 PM May 21, 2021

Kate Hanley-Ginger is trying to track down Shaun Andrews of SA Property Solutions after leaving her in-laws' bathroom in a “shocking” state. - Credit: Kate Hanley-Ginger

Family members are desperate to track down the handyman who charged £500 for “really awful” tiling for their elderly parents.

The ‘workman’ has ignored all pleas to get back in touch and to explain his reasons for leaving their parents’ bathroom in such a state.

“He didn’t use tile adhesive; he just used four blobs of something sticky and literally just whacked the tiles on the wall,” said Kate Hanley-Ginger.

“It was just absolutely awful; none of the tiles were straight and they weren't even stuck on properly.

“He used separators for floor tiles on the wall and because of this they were too big, so they were left sticking out.

“There was no way that you could ever wipe over the surface of the tile without catching yourself on the sharp plastic pieces.”

Kate paid Shaun Andrews of SA Property Solutions to tile the bathroom of their converted annex in Welney for her elderly mother and father-in-law.

Mrs Hanley-Ginger and her husband moved into the home on March Road to live with Scott’s parents in October last year.

A full two-story conversion is being carried out by a separate company who were unable to carry out the extra tiling work.

That work was offered to Mr Andrews at SA Property Solutions.

When they realised how he had left the work, Scott’s father called the tradesman, but the phone kept ringing out.

The family has left multiple voicemails and text messages in a bid to make contact.

Mr Andrews says on a promotional flyer ‘no job too small’ and says his expertise covers painting, decorating, tiling, plastering and much more.

The eye-catching flyer was what originally caught the attention of Mrs Hanley-Ginger who was recommended to Mr Andrews on social media: the original post has since been deleted.

She said the main contractors looked at the tiles and asked: “what the hell has happened here?’. They touched a couple of the tiles and they just fell off the wall.

“You can just imagine if that had been left how it was, as soon as the shower enclosure was fitted to the walls, all of the tiles would have come crashing down.

“Shaun is just completely ignoring me and my family, I’ve even tried calling from a different phone but it’s still exactly the same, he’s just not replying.”

Mrs Hanley-Ginger has nothing but praise for the main contractor SNS Property Services who are helping the family after originally being unable to complete the tiling.

“They’ve pulled out all of the stops to be able to fix it for us, they’ve had to pack in bits in the walls where there’s been damage and buy a whole new set of tiles.”

The entire ordeal has cost the small family more than £1,000 in new parts, labour and the original £500 paid to Shaun Andrews which is still yet to be returned.

“It’s just like we’ve had to do the whole job again but starting with a really awful blank canvas, rather than a nice flat one, it’s starting from a really bad stage.

“We moved here for a better quality of life so that we could spend more time with and look after Scott’s parents, and we’ve recently had a little girl.

“So, to have grandparents around her [our daughter], pretty much next door, should be a really exciting fun time for them to be converting something.

“Now, because [Shaun] has come, he has ruined and tarnished it and it’s taken away a lot of the excitement of the whole process of it.

“I just can’t believe he’s done it; I’m really shocked.”

We’ve attempted to contact Shaun Andrews at SA Property Solutions for a comment, we tried to make contact over the phone and via text message, he has not yet responded.