Rebecca Ableman, who died after a lorry crash in Willingham, has been described as "her daughter's superhero". - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A woman described as “her daughter’s superhero” who died after a lorry crash has been named.

Rebecca Ableman, 30, was taken to hospital after the crash involving her and a child in Station Road, Willingham last month but died on October 16.

In a statement, her family said: “She was always the light at the darkest of times.

“But most of all, she was the most amazing, strong, and loving mummy to her two-year-old daughter.”

The statement added: “Becky’s independence, kindness, determination and beauty will live on through her forever.

“She will always be her daughter’s superhero.”

The lorry driver, a 67-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

The investigation continues and the driver of the lorry remains on bail.

If you saw what happened or saw the vehicle moments before or after the crash, contact police online at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/ or call 101, quoting incident number 150 of September 22.