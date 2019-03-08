Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

'The bravest woman I know': Family share pictures of Soham's Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion

PUBLISHED: 12:42 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 11 June 2019

Family share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELD

Family share pictures of Soham's Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELD

Archant

An elegant young woman from Soham dressed in a nurse's outfit in the 1930s had a promising life ahead of her.

But little was it known that at 27-years-old Mollie Evershed would go on to become a D-Day hero as she managed to carry 75 men to safety on a sinking ship.

Her niece, Christine Cranfield, was amazed to read about her story in the Ely Standard in April.

She delved into the family photo album to find these images and share them with the paper.

In recent weeks Mollie's story has attracted national coverage, with her name and fellow Sister Dorothy Field being the only two women to feature out of 22,442 on a British memorial in Normandy.

Family share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELDFamily share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELD

The former Ely High School pupil left her lifeboat to return to the HMHS Amsterdam after it struck a mine off Juno Beach.

Both Mollie and Dorothy went down with the ship.

Mrs Cranfield, 75, from Soham, who was a baby at the time of Mollie's death, said: "She left school as a very bright pupil and then went on to train to be a nurse.

"I never knew much about her or her story until the recent news coverage.

Family share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Clipping from The Daily Mail after her death. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELDFamily share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Clipping from The Daily Mail after her death. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELD

"My family spoke little about her so although I knew she was my aunt there wasn't much more I could tell."

Christine's husband, Kenneth, went on to explain how they decided to sort out family photos to put a face to Mollie's name.

He added: "We found a picture of Mollie and her sister Peggy in school uniform.

"Then a paper clipping from The Daily Mail I believe, which honours her as 'the bravest woman' by the captain.

Family share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Pictured with sister Peggy. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELDFamily share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Pictured with sister Peggy. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELD

"It has been incredibly interesting to find out more about her."

The foundation stone of the memorial was unveiled by Theresa May and Emanuel Macron last Thursday (June 6).

It is in the village of Ver-sur-Mer overlooking the remnants of the 1944 floating harbour at Arromanches.

Both Mollie and Dorothy were awarded the King's Commendation for Brave Conduct.

Family share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELDFamily share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELD

Mollie had lived with her parents in Soham and went to Ely High School from 1928 to 1932 before training as a nurse in Norwich.

She served with the Queen Alexandra's Imperial Military Nursing Service that was one of the units deployed to Normandy to help injured servicemen.

Mollie's name is also remembered on the Soham war memorial.

Her story was brought to life in audio thanks to former Ely High School pupil Christine Fuller earlier this year, as part of a unique project by the Normandy Memorial Trust called 75 Stories.

Family share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELDFamily share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELD

Family share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Pictured here with baby niece Christine in 1943, just one year before her death. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELDFamily share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Pictured here with baby niece Christine in 1943, just one year before her death. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELD

Family share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELDFamily share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELD

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

‘Unsteady driver’ caught three-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit stopped by police officers in Ely

This driver was three-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit and was stopped in Ely. Picture: TWITTER / BCH ROAD POLICING

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

‘Unsteady driver’ caught three-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit stopped by police officers in Ely

This driver was three-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit and was stopped in Ely. Picture: TWITTER / BCH ROAD POLICING

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Record breakers star as hundreds take part in Sutton Beast event

Runners get ready for the Sutton Beast challenge. Picture: MICHELLE BIRD

FACT rings in the changes for a remarkable fund raising night that brought taxi drivers, staff, commercial operators and management together

FACT cheque presentation ( left to right) Gary Christy, Michelle Irvine, Dave Humphrey and Jenny Parker.FACT was handed �500 from the coach taxi and bus association to boost their charitable fund raising event at the Braza, March. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘The bravest woman I know’: Family share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion

Family share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELD

Ely horse-rider earns spot in national equestrian finals

Flora Hayes, who has progressed to the Petplan Equine Area Festivals Final. Picture: KING'S ELY

Young tennis stars of the future show off their skills junior coaching session in Soham

Young tennis stars of the future showed off their skills at the first of six Sunday morning junior coaching sessions in Soham. Picture: SOHAM TENNIS CLUB.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists