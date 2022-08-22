G and M's Fruit and Veg's new shop in Soham is due to close this month. - Credit: G & M's

G and M’s Fruit and Veg will close down their Soham store later this August.

G and M said: “It is with deep regret we are writing this post but unfortunately our Soham shop with be closing down due to ill health.

“Our last day trading will be Saturday the 27th August. Thank you for your support and we will still be doing home deliveries and continue to trade on our market stall in Cambridge.”

The store only started trading last year in May of 2021 after the owners opened the shop following on their market stall in Cambridge held for 75 years.

The family running the business have stated they shall continue online deliveries and running their Cambridge stall.

If you’d like to make an order for delivery, contact them over the phone or through their Facebook page.

Their stall can be found 6 days a week on Market Hill in Cambridge.