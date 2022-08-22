News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Family run fruit and veg shop in Soham to close

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 2:38 PM August 22, 2022
G and M's Fruit and Veg shop to close in Soham

G and M's Fruit and Veg's new shop in Soham is due to close this month. - Credit: G & M's

G and M’s Fruit and Veg will close down their Soham store later this August. 

G and M said: “It is with deep regret we are writing this post but unfortunately our Soham shop with be closing down due to ill health. 

“Our last day trading will be Saturday the 27th August. Thank you for your support and we will still be doing home deliveries and continue to trade on our market stall in Cambridge.” 

The store only started trading last year in May of 2021 after the owners opened the shop following on their market stall in Cambridge held for 75 years. 

The family running the business have stated they shall continue online deliveries and running their Cambridge stall. 

If you’d like to make an order for delivery, contact them over the phone or through their Facebook page. 

Their stall can be found 6 days a week on Market Hill in Cambridge. 

Soham News

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has released CCTV of people they would like to speak to

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

CCTV released after three people assaulted in city

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Concept drawing of new reservoir in the fens

New reservoir could secure region's water supply - but will cost over £1bn

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Simon Frost, from Soham, transferred more than £30,000 to different people he met online.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man reveals how he gave £30,000 to dating fraudster he thought loved him

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Pauline Stonehouse believes it is time for the council to "step up" and maintain the maze.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Resident ‘disappointed’ at lack of care given to country park maze

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon