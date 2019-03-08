Advanced search

Get your tickets now for Father's Day family rave at The Maltings in Ely

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 May 2019

Award-winning Big Fish Little Fish will return to Ely for a for a special Father’s Day family rave. Picture: DAVID DAVIES.

Award-winning Big Fish Little Fish return to Ely for a for a special Father's Day family rave - and the fancy dress theme is 'Summer of Love'.

World famous DJ Nookie (Moving Shadow, Good Looking Record, Reinforced) will headline the the party, with support from Moving Shadow legend DJ Trax.

The event will feature themed crafts, giant balloons, glitter cannons, bubble machines, amazing lighting (no strobes), a face painting stall and a parachute dance.

Having sold out iconic London club fabric for the second time in a row so, the team return to The Maltings in Ely.

The event is suitable for families with younger children (aged eight and under) though older siblings are welcome. Adults are not admitted unless accompanied by a child. Each event is stewarded and risk assessed in advance. Music is monitored an played at a safe level for younger ears.

The event runs from 2-4pm on Saturday June 15 and tickets cost £9.90 for adults, £7 for children and entry is free for pre-walking babies.

For more information visit www.bigfishlittlefishevents.co.uk

